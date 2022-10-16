PU student council polls: Stu-C, hostels abuzz as campaigning reaches final stage

Panjab University’s Student Centre (Stu-C) and hostels were abuzz on Saturday as campaigning for the student council elections reached its final stage.

Tents were also erected for the student bodies who were campaigning on campus in full force ahead of polls on October 18. In the evening, they were given time slots to take out a foot march from their respective tent areas to campaign at various girls’ hostels .

Earlier in the day, supporters of various student bodies had gathered at the Stu-C to mobilise support for the candidates. It is expected that student bodies will again hold foot marches from their respective tents before campaigning concludes on Sunday.

No campaigning will be allowed on Monday, before the elections are held on Tuesday, where nearly 15,000 students are eligible to vote.

Meanwhile, members of Students For Society (SFS) claimed that their presidential candidate Bhawanjot Kaur was stopped from campaigning in girls’ hostels 3 and 9.

“Kaur was stopped from campaigning by wardens of the respective hostels and they cited no reason. We questioned DSW’s office regarding the same, but received no response,” SFS said in its statement.