IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Public bike sharing in Chandigarh: 11,000 users ride 35,000km in a month, save 11,617 tonnes in carbon emissions
One of the 25 docking stations in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (SANJEEV SHARMA/HT)
One of the 25 docking stations in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (SANJEEV SHARMA/HT)
chandigarh news

Public bike sharing in Chandigarh: 11,000 users ride 35,000km in a month, save 11,617 tonnes in carbon emissions

In the next phase, by May this year, 1,250 cycles will be added and dockets will be increased from 25 to 155
READ FULL STORY
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:22 AM IST

In the first month after its introduction in the city, the public bicycle sharing (PBS) has garnered an impressive public response.

Launched on a pilot basis by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) on December 10 with only 225 cycles available at 25 docking stations, the PBS has now around 11,000 regular users. More than 15,000 people have downloaded the mobile app, Smart Bike.

Under the PBS, residents can rent cycles to commute through the city for 5- 10 for half an hour. They can also avail annual membership with one-time payment.

“We have received a positive response from city residents. People have travelled more than 35,000 km on the cycles of PBS, which has saved 11,617 tonnes in CO2 emissions. The cycles have been used for an aggregate of 4,840 hours,” said NP Sharma, chief general manager, CSCL.

The well-thought out location of docking stations, quality of cycles, city-wide network of cycle tracks, now night lighting being made available on these tracks, and higher awareness levels among residents can be credited for the success of the system, said Sharma.

1,250 cycles, 155 docking stations by May

In the next phase, by May this year, 1,250 cycles will be added and dockets will be increased from 25 to 155.

Currently, the 25 docking stations are spread across prominent locations in the city such as Rock Garden, High Court and Sukhna, PGIMER, Sectors 17, 22, 34, 35 and 43. In addition to these, “we will also introduce docking stations near people’s houses like adjacent vacant spaces near milk booths. This is expected to give further boost to the usage of the cycles,” added Sharma.

Of the 225 bicycles currently available, 100 are pedal-assisted electric bicycles (e-bikes). Learning from the usage pattern in the first month, the number of e-bikes will be increased to 75% in the next phase of installation.

In total, 5,000 bicycles will be provided in the city along with a network of 617 docking Stations spread throughout the city giving last mile connectivity to the users. “This size of the project will make it India’s largest and densest PBS network. The project will be developed in 4 phases of 1,250 cycles and 155 docking stations each, within a time span of 18 months, having the features of pedal assisted e-bikes along with the charging facility at the docking stations,” said Sharma.

All the bicycles are provided with GPS-enabled locking arrangement and will be monitored by a Command and Control Centre having 24x7 facility of helpline for users. The project is being implemented and operated by the concessionaire M/s Smart Bike Tech Private Limited, Hyderabad, for the period of 10 years on public private partnership (PPP) basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Last year, PU had conducted the semester exams for final year students online due to the pandemic. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Last year, PU had conducted the semester exams for final year students online due to the pandemic. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Panjab University semester exams likely to be conducted online

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:27 AM IST
The examinations for students of odd semesters in Panjab University are likely to be conducted online
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the 25 docking stations in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (SANJEEV SHARMA/HT)
One of the 25 docking stations in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (SANJEEV SHARMA/HT)
chandigarh news

Public bike sharing in Chandigarh: 11,000 users ride 35,000km in a month, save 11,617 tonnes in carbon emissions

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:22 AM IST
In the next phase, by May this year, 1,250 cycles will be added and dockets will be increased from 25 to 155
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bad weather grounds two flights, delays 10 at Chandigarh airport
Bad weather grounds two flights, delays 10 at Chandigarh airport
chandigarh news

Bad weather grounds two flights, delays 10 at Chandigarh airport

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Passengers travelling to Delhi on IndiGo’s flight scheduled at 7:45am had to wait for more than six hours before it finally took off at 2:10pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stricter fire safety rules in the works in Chandigarh
Stricter fire safety rules in the works in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Stricter fire safety rules in the works in Chandigarh

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:44 PM IST
After years in slumber, the Chandigarh municipal corporation is finally set to enforce stricter fire safety rules with harsher penalties against violators and additional powers to its fire department for enforcement
READ FULL STORY
Close
The film is directed by Shirdhar Sudhir, an industry mentor at Chitkara Design School and alumnus of National Institute of Design. (HT Photo)
The film is directed by Shirdhar Sudhir, an industry mentor at Chitkara Design School and alumnus of National Institute of Design. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Documentary film on Ganga screened at Chitkara University

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:42 PM IST
The documentary, filmed over six months between June 2016 and April 2017 on slow river exploration journeys, is a first-person account of a 3,000-kilometre walk from Ganga Sagar in West Bengal till Gangotri in Uttarakhand
READ FULL STORY
Close
When asked if she felt afraid, Saroj Bala said, “No, there was no fear.”
When asked if she felt afraid, Saroj Bala said, “No, there was no fear.”
chandigarh news

‘Hid jab from family as they’d refuse’

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:36 AM IST
Saroj Bala, who has served in the dispensary for the last 20 years, kept the vaccination a secret from her family, which only came to know about her getting the shot from media reports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Manjinder Singh Randhawa getting the first jab at PGIMER, Chandigarh, as its director Jagat Ram (left) looks on. (Keshav Singh/ HT)
Dr Manjinder Singh Randhawa getting the first jab at PGIMER, Chandigarh, as its director Jagat Ram (left) looks on. (Keshav Singh/ HT)
chandigarh news

374 health workers get first Covishield dose in Chandigarh

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:07 PM IST
At Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, only 95 of the expected 200 got the jabs on Day 1 of the nationwide drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
A group of men warming their hands over a bonfire at the Sector 20-21 roundabout in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
A group of men warming their hands over a bonfire at the Sector 20-21 roundabout in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Mercury drops to 11.3°C due to dense fog

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:30 PM IST
This was 10 notches below normal and similar foggy conditions can be expected in the coming days as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Raj Bhawan versus Haryana govt:Opposition expresses shock over govt opposing governor

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:54 AM IST
State government termed his orders to extend the services of a Red Cross Society official illegal before the Punjab and Haryana high court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Punjab enter quarters with fourth straight win

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:02 PM IST
Riding high on 140-run, unbeaten opening-wicket stand between Prabhsimran Singh (73 runs) and Abhishek Sharma (59 runs), Punjab recorded a convincing 10-wicket win over Jammu and Kashmir in their Elite Group A game during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq T20 Trophy at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vaccination drive resumed at Kaithal in Haryana after one of the sites was shifted following interruptions caused by protesting farmers.(Agency)
The vaccination drive resumed at Kaithal in Haryana after one of the sites was shifted following interruptions caused by protesting farmers.(Agency)
chandigarh news

After farmers’ protest, vaccination centre shifted in Haryana’s Kaithal

By Neeraj Mohan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • Kaithal superintendent of police, Lokender Singh said that some people were protesting at the vaccination centre and therefore the drive was shifted to the civil hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From left) PGIMER research dean Dr Gurpreet Singh, director Dr Jagat Ram and AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria at the inaugural ceremony of the new academic session of PGIMER, Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)
(From left) PGIMER research dean Dr Gurpreet Singh, director Dr Jagat Ram and AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria at the inaugural ceremony of the new academic session of PGIMER, Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Treat patient as whole rather than just disease: AIIMS director

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Himself an alumnus of PGIMER, Guleria motivated the newly-inducted doctors at the inaugural ceremony of the new academic session of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn comes to the rescue of MC, releases 130 crore for development

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:14 AM IST
In the beginning of this crucial election year itself, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has received a major shot in the arm with the UT administration finally deciding to financially rescue the beleaguered municipal corporation (MC)
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT File Photo)
(HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Restaurant sales in Chandigarh suffer due to avian flu

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:13 AM IST
In the wake of avian flu outbreak, not just poultry shops but restaurants in the city, too, are reporting a drop in sales
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

7-lakh relief for 9-year-old Chandigarh girl left in vegetative state after vicious attack

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:04 AM IST
A nine-year-old girl left in vegetative state, after she was strangled and thrown off the second floor by her 19-year-old neighbour in May last year, has been awarded a compensation of 7 lakh
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP