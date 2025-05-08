Menu Explore
Public shelters ready: Poonch admn

ByHT Correspondent, Poonch
May 08, 2025 08:12 AM IST

A team of senior officers visited the proposed camp sites to assess the readiness of facilities and ensure all logistic and support systems are operational.

The Poonch administration on Wednesday conducted a meeting to review preparedness at the designated public shelters across the districts, officials said, and added that arrangements are in place for relocating people to safer locations.

Residents being shifted from areas located near the LoC to safer locations following a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army, in Poonch on Wednesday. (Gourav)
These locations include Caramel School; Dingla University Campus; Ishat ul Uloom; higher secondary school (HSS); all in Chandak; government higher secondary school (GHSS), Lassana; government high school, Sanai; government middle school, Sanai; GHSS, Seri Khawajal; and polytechnic college, Sathra.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Public shelters ready: Poonch admn
