Public shelters ready: Poonch admn

The Poonch administration on Wednesday conducted a meeting to review preparedness at the designated public shelters across the districts, officials said, and added that arrangements are in place for relocating people to safer locations. Residents being shifted from areas located near the LoC to safer locations following a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army, in Poonch on Wednesday. (Gourav)

A team of senior officers visited the proposed camp sites to assess the readiness of facilities and ensure all logistic and support systems are operational.

These locations include Caramel School; Dingla University Campus; Ishat ul Uloom; higher secondary school (HSS); all in Chandak; government higher secondary school (GHSS), Lassana; government high school, Sanai; government middle school, Sanai; GHSS, Seri Khawajal; and polytechnic college, Sathra.