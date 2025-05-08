Public shelters ready: Poonch admn

A team of senior officers visited the proposed camp sites to assess the readiness of facilities and ensure all logistic and support systems are operational.
The Poonch administration on Wednesday conducted a meeting to review preparedness at the designated public shelters across the districts, officials said, and added that arrangements are in place for relocating people to safer locations.
These locations include Caramel School; Dingla University Campus; Ishat ul Uloom; higher secondary school (HSS); all in Chandak; government higher secondary school (GHSS), Lassana; government high school, Sanai; government middle school, Sanai; GHSS, Seri Khawajal; and polytechnic college, Sathra.