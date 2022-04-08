Public spat between Sidhu, Brinder Dhillon overshadows Cong protest
Chandigarh : A public spat between former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon overshadowed the protest held by the Punjab Congress in Chandigarh on Thursday against rising fuel prices in the country.
The verbal spat took place when Sidhu, while addressing the party workers outside the state Congress headquarters here, targeted some party leaders for being “beimaan” (dishonest) but without naming them. Dhillon interrupted the former state Congress president, daring him to name the leaders or stop making such sweeping statements. “You are doing a drama. You should name such leaders. If you cannot name, then do not say anything,” Dhillon said.
The former state unit chief, however, refused to take any names. Both Sidhu and Dhillon kept speaking over each other. Amid slogan shouting by supporters of the two leaders, some others, including party spokesperson Rana Baljit Chahal, also joined the argument. Sidhu had to stop his speech and the dharna was wound up.
Congress MLAs Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Pargat Singh, former minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli, former speaker Rana KP Singh and former legislator Lakhvir Singh Lakha were among those attended the protest. Later, some of them also held a meeting at the party office.
The high drama again brought out the deep divisions in the Punjab Congress. The dharna (sit-in) against the central government was the first state-level protest held by the party since its embarrassing defeat in the assembly polls in Punjab and four other states last month. Sidhu was among the five state presidents who were asked to resign following the party’s poor showing. A group of party leaders, mostly ex-MLAs, have been holding meetings and pushing for his reappointment as the state president.
Addressing the gathering earlier, Sidhu, who began by slamming the Aam Aadmi Party government and chief minister Bhagwant Mann, pressed for promoting leaders with clean image for the revival of the party in the state. “I will be first to take a stand if any false FIR is lodged against any leader, but if money is recovered from anyone’s house, I will not stand with him. I am not going to support the corrupt,” the former PPCC chief said only to be interrupted by his party colleague.
Dhillon later put out a post on Twitter to appeal to party leaders to unite and fight for public, not for individual glorification. “No fight against any individual, we should not be throwing mud at each other as it was a collective defeat. We have suffered because of infighting and if we do not course correct, we will be finished. Time to stand together and fight for public not for individual glorification,” he tweeted.
Randhawa said the spat between Sidhu and Dhillon has sent a wrong message to party workers. “Before we could come out of the shock of defeat in the state polls, such things are happening. This is bad for the party. When such things happen, we feel hurt,” he told reporters before hitting out at the former state Congress chief.
Channi hits out at Jakhar
Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi hit out at former state unit president Sunil Jakhar for making “objectionable” remarks against the poor. “Jakhar belongs to a big family. His statement shows his mentality that he was against the poor. It deserves to be condemned,” Channi said after meeting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.
Jakhar had on Wednesday faced flak from several party leaders who accused him of using objectionable language against Channi. The former state chief, however, said that his comments were being distorted.
Gurbani telecast: Don’t meddle in SGPC affairs, Dhami tells CM
Bhagwant Mann urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to allow the telecast of Gurbani at the Golden Temple on various communication platforms, the apex gurdwara body on Thursday suggested him not to meddle in its affairs. SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the CM should refrain from interfering in the management of the Golden Temple. “We are ready to discharge any duty assigned by the SGPC in this behalf,” he said in a video message.
NTA opens registration for NEET, JEE (Main) rescheduled
The National Testing Agency on Wednesday opened the registrations and invited online applications for National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test – 2022 for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all the medical institutions of India. Online registrations till May 6 Aspirants can apply for NEET-2022 online only and that too till May 6 upto 11:50pm for the exam to be conducted on July 17. Only a single application will be accepted from each candidate.
Only 26% in 12-14 age group got Covid jab in Ludhiana
While the vaccination programme for students above 15- to 17- year- old started on January 3, the inoculation drive for 12- to 14- years- old, which have received a lukewarm response so far, began on March 16. The students were stated to be the driver of the virus during the deadly second Covid wave. Out of the targeted 1,78,952 population between 15 to 17 years of age, a total of 1,09,086 have received jab.
Candidate’s name is Mamata, not Supriyo: Abhishek tells Ballygunge voters before polls
With a large section of Muslim voters in Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly constituency reacting adversely to the Trinamool Congress fielding former Union minister Babul Supriyo for the April 12 by-polls, party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday that the real candidate is chief minister Mamata Banerjee. “The name of the candidate is not Babul Supriyo, the name is Mamata Banerjee,” Abhishek added.
Centre urges Maha to reconsider plan to shift Metro car shed to Kanjurmarg
The central government has requested the Maharashtra government to reconsider its decision of shifting the Metro car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg. The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) in its letter has referred to reports conducted by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and SYSTRA, a consultant appointed by MMRDA, that point out technical difficulties in daily operation of Metro 3 and 6 lines if the car depot if shifted to Kanjurmarg.
