PUNBUS protest enters Day 4: PRTC contract workers hold rallies across state

Published on Dec 19, 2022 11:50 PM IST

Ever since members of the contract workers’ union of PUNBUS and PRTC commenced the strike on Thursday evening, a large number of government buses have remained off the road; many travelling to and from Ludhiana are having to wait for several hours to board a bus for their destination

The contract workers’ union of PUNBUS and PRTC is protesting against recruitment of 28 drivers through outsourcing. They alleged that the outsourced drivers are untrained which is hazardous to public safety. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Members of the contract workers’ union of the Punjab Roadways and PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) carried out rallies at bus depots across the state, including the one in Ludhiana, as they continued their protest for the fourth straight day on Monday.

The union is protesting against recruitment of 28 drivers through outsourcing. They alleged that the outsourced drivers are untrained which is hazardous to public safety.

Ever since the strike commenced on Thursday evening, a large number of government buses have remained off the road, much to the chagrin of commuters. People travelling to and from Ludhiana are having to wait for several hours to board a bus for their destination.

Gurbachan Singh, a passenger, said, “I have been waiting for over two hours for a bus.The government should immediately resolve the issue so that passengers don’t face inconvenience.”

Even on private buses, people were seen jostling for seats. Kishan Lal, who was travelling from Jalandhar to Chandigarh, said “I travelled the whole way standing in a private bus. The bus was fully packed, so I was left with no choice.”

The union’s demands include cancellation of recruitment through outsourcing and a better hiring policy. The workers have also been demanding regular jobs for a long time.

Addressing a rally at Ludhiana depot, Jagtar Singh, state joint secretary of the union, said, “If our demands are not met at today’s meeting with chief minister’s principal secretary Venu Prasad, we will intensity the protest and start a complete state-wide chakka jam”

Navraj Batish, general manager of PRTC at Ludhiana depot, said 50% government buses being operated by regular employees are plying as per schedule.

