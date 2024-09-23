Pundri SHO suspended for security lapse during Deepender’s visit

Kaithal SP Rajesh Kalia on Sunday suspended a station house officer (SHO) for an alleged security lapse during the visit of Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda. People familiar with the matter said a few cops present at the spot struggled to take the crowd off the chopper. (Ht file)

He said the suspension orders were issued against inspector Ram Niwas, SHO of Pundri police station. The action comes a day after Deepender visited the town to address a poll rally at Karora grain market on his helicopter when the frenzied crowd climbed on his chopper to take selfies.

People familiar with the matter said a few cops present at the spot struggled to take the crowd off the chopper.