Pundri to soon get sub-division status: Haryana CM

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 20, 2024 06:24 AM IST

“A proposal for Pundri’s subdivision status has been submitted to the committee, and once the report is received, the status will be granted,” Nayab Singh Saini said.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing a Dhanyawad rally at Pundri assembly constituency on Thursday, made several significant announcements for the welfare of the residents, including sub-division status to Pundri soon.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini laying the foundation stone of a project in Kaithal on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He said that the state government has constituted a committee to review proposals to declare new subdivisions or districts.

“A proposal for Pundri’s subdivision status has been submitted to the committee, and once the report is received, the status will be granted,” he said.

The chief minister further announced that old school buildings in Pundri constituency will be renovated and repaired, for which an amount of 5 crore will be allocated.

He also announced that health centres will be constructed in Fatehpur and Badnara villages subject to land availability.

Additionally, 5 crore was allocated for repairing marketing board roads and 10 crore for the strengthening and repair of public works department roads, the CM said.

During the rally, the Saini inaugurated and laid foundation stones for three projects including the construction of a link road from Pundri to Sega, the strengthening of the Nilokheri-Karsa Dhand Road, and six other road improvement projects worth 15 crore.

MP Naveen Jindal, local MLA Satpal Jamba, and other dignitaries were present at the occasion.

