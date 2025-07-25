Punjab: 12 Indians missing in Russia, MEA tells House

In response to a query raised by Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) confirmed that 12 Indian youths are officially missing in Russia. The issue concerns Indian citizens who were allegedly stranded and forcefully inducted into the Russian armed forces. Minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that the Indian government has urged Russia to provide regular updates on the missing individuals. (HT File)

Seechewal raised the matter in the Parliament on Thursday, urging the ministry to take the issue seriously. Despite disruptions in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the government is obligated to respond to written questions submitted by MPs.

In his query, Seechewal asked why families of the stranded individuals were not receiving updates and what steps the Indian government is taking to support and repatriate these citizens. He also sought details on travel arrangements, legal aid abroad, and the overall strategy being adopted in such sensitive circumstances. “The ministry must clarify the obstacles faced in bringing these youths home and outline the actions being taken to overcome them,” he stated.

Responding to the written question, minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the House that 98 have returned to India after serving in the Russian army. Of these, 13 remain in Russian service and 12 others officially listed as missing by Russian authorities.

The minister said that the Indian government has urged Russia to provide regular updates on the missing individuals and to ensure their safety, well-being and early release. “For those whose service has concluded, the Indian Embassy in Russia is facilitating their return by arranging travel documents and where needed, providing flight tickets,” the minister stated.

He added that the safety and welfare of all Indian nationals abroad remain the Centre’s highest priority and every request for assistance is acted upon promptly.