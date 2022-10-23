Punjab: 140 sanitation workers get appointment letters in Moga

The Opposition parties are misleading people and no one will be given a government job in Punjab without passing in Punjabi subject, cabinet minister Inderbir Singh Nijjer said on Saturday.

He said those who are coming from outside the state will have to pass a separate Punjabi test with at least 50 percent marks to become eligible for the job.

He also distributed appointment letters to at least 140 sanitation workers during a function held at the Moga municipal corporation office.

He said the Punjab government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann has engaged the services of 140 sanitation workers, who have been working in the Moga MC for the past several years. “These workers have been given a Diwali gift in form of regularisation. The services of the remaining sanitation workers will also be regularised in the coming days,” he added.

He clarified that firemen are not going to be fired, but 960 new ones are being recruited. Similarly, 350 more drivers are being recruited, he added.