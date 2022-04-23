Punjab: 185 VIPs lose security cover
The Punjab government on Friday withdrew security cover of around 185 more police protectees, including former ministers, ex-MLAs and SGPC members.
These protectees, who were assigned up to four gunmen, include former Akali ministers Surjit Singh Rakhra, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Bibi Jagir Kaur and Tota Singh, former Congress in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla and former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh.
More than 500 cops have been freed from VIP duty by this order, an official said.
A day after coming to power last month, the AAP government had ordered the withdrawal of security cover of 122 former ministers and MLAs. HTC
-
3 days after ₹25 lakh burglary at Ludhiana garment store, three held
Three days after ₹25 lakh was stolen from a garment store in Gandhi Nagar, the police arrested three people, including a woman, on Friday. The arrested accused are Deepak, Monu and his mother Raj Rani of Kila Mohalla. Their accomplice Vinod Kumar is on the run. Raj Rani had helped her son Monu hide the stolen money. Deepak, and Monu were arrested near Shiv Mandir near Buddha Nullah.
-
Missing man’s decapitated body fished out of canal in Ludhiana
The decapitated body of a 24-year-old man was fished out of a canal near Buani village in Doraha on Thursday evening. The victim, Satnam Singh of Malipur village of Doraha, had been missing since April 14. “On April 21, the police told me they had found a headless body. I identified Satnam from his clothes,” he said. The youngest of four siblings, Satnam was unmarried.
-
NIA files chargesheet against ISYF member for smuggling arms from Pak
Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an International Sikh Youth Federation member for hGurmej Singh of Ferozepur'salleged involvement in smuggling arms and ammunition into India from Pakistan, an agency spokesperson said. The case was taken over by the NIA in November last year. The agency has already chargesheeted five Khalistani terrorists in this case, the NIA official said, adding that further Investigation continues.
-
Punjab govt transfers 2 IAS, one PCS officers
Chandigarh The Punjab government transferred two IAS and a PCS officer on Friday, giving additional charge of special secretary, defence services welfare and director hospitality, to director information and public relations, Sumeet Jarangal. Additional secretary, Amandeep Bansal, home affairs and justice will also hold the additional charge of secretary, Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board, relieving a PCS officer, Kamal Kumar, of the additional charge.
-
Women’s T20 League: Punjab eves notch win over Saurashtra
Punjab recorded a fine seven-wicket win over Saurashtra in a match played during the ongoing Women's T20 League in Ranchi on Friday. Saurashtra scored 107 runs for the loss of their eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Jayu Jadeja made 35 runs off 43 balls and N Chavda made 22 runs off 25 balls for Saurashtra. For Punjab, spinner Neelam Bisht (3/20), Komalpreet Kour (2/10) and Jashan (1/10) were the main wicket-takers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics