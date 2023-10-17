Punjab: 2 buses impounded, challans issued to 21 for violating norms

Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday conducted checking and two buses operating without valid documents were impounded. Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday conducted checking and two buses operating without valid documents were impounded

Challans of over ₹2 lakh were also issued to 21 buses, including two government buses, for violating norms.

During checking in Kartapur, two Punjab Roadways buses were found passing over a bridge instead of the scheduled route. Both the drivers of these buses were challaned for plying on unscheduled routes.

During checking near Jalandhar bus stand in Kishangarh on Jalandhar-Pathankot road and Kartarpur on Jalandhar-Amrtisar road, 56 buses were checked for ensuring the safety and compliance of buses on the state roads.

Among the standout violations that were addressed, a bus was challaned ₹50,000 for operating without necessary permissions of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA). Another bus was challaned ₹50,000 for carrying passengers above its capacity. Apart from this, a bus was fined ₹10,000 for operating in violation of permit rules.

Besides, challans of over ₹2 lakh were served to 18 private buses for violating traffic regulations, while two buses sans proper documents were impounded on the spot.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!