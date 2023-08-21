Punjab: 29kg of heroin seized from two Pakistani smugglers in Ferozepur

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force and Punjab Police’s counter-intelligence teams in Ferozepur and Ludhiana, recovered 26 packets of heroin, weighing 29.26kg, after arresting two Pakistani smugglers on Monday. One of the smugglers was injured in the exchange of fire with the security forces and was rushed to the BSF hospital in Mamdot before being referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and hospital, Faridkot. Border Security Force and Punjab Police personnel with the 26 packets of heroin recovered from two Pakistani smugglers in Ferozepur district on Monday. (HT Photo)

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said, “The arrested have been identified as Muhammad Ajmal Riyan of Kanganpur village in Kasur district of Pakistan Punjab and Sivna of Alipur village, also in Kasur. This is the eighth major heroin consignment recovered by Punjab Police this month, taking the total recovery of the contraband to 142kg in 20 days.”

Special DGP, internal security RN Dhoke, said that with the latest seizure, the internal security wing of the state police had recovered 193kg of heroin since January 1, 2023.

“Acting on a tip-off, a team of the CI at Ferozepur and Ludhiana along with personnel of the BSF’s 182 Battalion conducted an operation early on Monday morning. They detected the movement of the intruders near the border at Gatti Matter village under Joginder outpost. When challenged, the intruders opened fire. The security forces retaliated, injuring one of the smugglers,” assistant inspector general, CI, Ludhiana Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said.

Lakhbir Singh, the AIG of CI, Ferozepur, said that 26 packets of heroin were seized from the smugglers along with two mobile phones. A case has been registered under Sections 21C, 29 and 30 of the NDPS Act; Sections 3/34/20 of the Indian Passport Act; and Section 14 of the Foreign Act at Fazilka.

Due to flooding in the Sutlej river, more than a dozen BSF posts in the district are submerged, leading to intensified patrolling by the BSF to prevent smugglers from taking advantage of the situation. Officials said vigil on the border has been increased.

Four Indian smugglers were caught with 20kg of heroin on July 23.

On August 6, 77kg of heroin and weapons were recovered from two locations, while 3kg of heroin were recovered on August 16.

Since July, Ferozepur’s counter-intelligence team has seized 130kg of heroin in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts.

EIGHTH HEROIN HAUL IN AUGUST

August 17: Jalandhar rural police arrest drug smuggler, Joga Singh of Rajapur village in Ludhiana, after recovering 8kg of heroin.

August 11: CI, Amritsar, busts smuggling racket with the arrest of drug smuggler Harpal Singh of Lakhna village in Tarn Taran district after recovering 5kg of heroin.

August 10: Amritsar rural police bust cross-border smuggling racket with the arrest of three drug smugglers after recovering 12kg of heroin.

August 6: CI, Ferozepur, busts two cross-border smuggling rackets with the arrest of four drug traffickers after recovering 77.8kg of heroin and three pistols.

August 5: State special operation cell (SSOC), Amritsar, recovers 4kg of heroin concealed along road in Bute Dian Chhana village in Mehatpur.

August 3: SSOC, Amritsar, busts smuggling racket with the arrest of drug smuggler Shinder Singh after recovering 6kg of heroin and ₹1.5 lakh drug money.