Punjab: 3 IAS officers shuffled in administrative rejig

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 01, 2024 10:07 PM IST

Krishan Kumar, principal secretary, water resources and governance reforms, has been given the additional charge of financial commissioner, forests and wildlife preservation in place of Vikas Garg.

The Punjab government issued transfer orders for three IAS officers with immediate effect on Friday.

Varun Roojam, excise commissioner, has been given the additional charge of taxation commissioner.

Garg has been posted as the new principal secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, replacing Gurkirat Kirpal Singh.

Varun Roojam, excise commissioner, has been given the additional charge of taxation commissioner. He replaces Arshdeep Singh Thind who has been asked to report to the secretary, personnel. His posting orders will be issued later.

