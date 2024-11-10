Punjab: 3 killed in clash between two groups in Hoshiarpur village

Hoshiarpur : Three youths were killed two others were injured in a clash between two groups at Moranwali village in Hoshiarpur on Saturday, said police. Three youths were killed two others were injured in a clash between two groups at Moranwali village in Hoshiarpur on Saturday, said police

Those killed were identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Mani, Sukhpiyar Singh, both from Moranwali village, and Sharanpreet Singh of Banga in SBS Nagar district. All the victims were in their 20s and were attacked with sharp-edged weapons by the rival group, the police said.

Police have arrested five suspects, including two main accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, and Deepak Preet Singh, who were also injured in the scuffle. Both the main accused are undergoing treatment at a hospital under tight police security.

The incident took place when high security arrangements were in place for the visit of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann in the area.

Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said initial investigations revealed Gurpreet Singh, who operates a de-addiction centre in Moranwali, had a dispute with Manpreet Singh over some issue. They had also clashed about 15 days ago, but the matter was resolved by the village panchayat.

The altercation escalated when the groups encountered each other again on Saturday, he said.

“Both the groups came to blows around 1:30pm on Saturday. Seeing Manpreet being accompanied by two of his other friends, Gurpreet called men from his drug de-addiction centre and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons, inflicting serious vital injuries to the victims,” the SSP said.

“Villagers rushed the injured to a hospital where doctors declared Manpreet, Sukhpiyar and Sharanpreet brought dead. “The victims received serious injuries leading to excessive blood loss,” Lamba said.

Both Gopi and Deepak Preet have been detained along with three other suspects, he said.

“We have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter as senior police officials rushed to the spot to control the situation and record statements of the family,” Lamba said.

A case under Section 103 (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 191(2) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.