Punjab: 3 women among 5 dead in two Hoshiarpur mishaps

Five persons, including three women, lost their lives in two road mishaps in Hoshiarpur, officials said. The first mishap took place at Cholang toll plaza on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Monday night when a “speeding” Ertiga car rammed into a pick-up truck parked alongside the road, resulting in three deaths. Police have launched a probe. (HT Photo)

The car was being driven by KVM College principal Shabnam Saini, 48, while his 18-year-old son Tushant was seated beside her. Both died on the spot. The pick up driver, identified as Rahul, 25, a resident of Baja Chak in Gurdaspur, was also declared brought dead at the Tanda civil hospital.

Tanda station house officer Gurinderjit Singh Nagra said the statements of eyewitness were being recorded. Both the vehicles were coming from Jalandhar. “We have registered a case and started investigation,” he said.

William, cleaner of the pick-up truck, sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the community health centre in Tanda. William said he and his friend Rahul had stopped at the toll barrier to pay fee. “The speeding car rammed into our vehicle all of a sudden,” he added.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the pick-up truckoverturned and fell towards the roadside and Ertiga was badly damaged.

The second mishap took place on the same highway when an oil tanker hit a scooter, resulting in the death of two women on Tuesday. Ragni (18) and Aanchal (21), both residents of Mukerian, who were on their way to attend a wedding, were entering a service road after refuelling at a petrol pump when the oil tanker hit their two-wheeler, police said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that both women died on the spot, they said. Police have launched a probe into the matter. (With PTI inputs)