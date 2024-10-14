Punjab: 3-yr-old dies of diphtheria in Ferozepur

After a three-year-old girl from Ferozepur died due to diphtheria on October 8, health authorities, along with a team from the World Health Organisation (WHO), have mobilised on Sunday to contain the outbreak. A vaccination driveat Awa Basti in Feozepur. (HT Photo)

The death of the girl in local Awa Basti has prompted immediate action from the health department. Eight teams from the department, along with a WHO team, have been conducting continuous surveys in the area.

“The victim belonged to a migrant family and had an unimmunised health background. She was brought to the local civil hospital in critical condition and was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, where she succumbed to the infection,” revealed Ferozepur civil surgeon Rajwinder Kaur while speaking to HT.

Kaur assured that both the health department and WHO teams are fully engaged in ground surveys to contain the outbreak.

“The girl’s two brothers, aged two and seven, have never attended school and have also never been vaccinated,” reports added.

Officials believe the primary reason the girl contracted diphtheria was her lack of immunisation.

Now, driven by fear, many families in the area are rushing to get their children immunised. To prevent further spread of the disease, a vaccination drive has been initiated, resulting in 170 children being vaccinated so far.

District epidemiologist Yuvraj Narang emphasised that diphtheria mainly affects children aged two to 10 but can also infect adults. Regular vaccination is crucial, but some parents hesitate, which can lead to fatal cases like this one.

Local health workers, including a WHO team, are conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns, ensuring vaccinations are up to date, and closely monitoring affected areas to prevent the spread of the infectious disease.

“Diphtheria symptoms typically appear two to five days after infection. It causes difficulty in breathing, swelling in the neck (often the lymph nodes), and persistent fever. The infection can spread quickly if not treated promptly. To prevent diphtheria, children should receive the DPT vaccine at 1.5, 2.5, and 3.5 months of age, followed by booster doses at 16 to 24 months and again at 5 to 6 years. The bacteria spread most rapidly during the rainy season,” revealed a medical expert.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with health protocols to prevent further casualties.