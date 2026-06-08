Punjab: 4-day heatwave alert, brace for 3-4°C temp spike: MeT

Punjab is set to experience an intense spell of heat over the coming days, with the India meteorological department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for heatwave conditions from June 8 to June 11. The warning comes after a brief respite provided by widespread rainfall and gusty winds in parts of the state over the past few days. People make a splash to escape the sweltering summer heat in a pool on the outskirts of Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, gradual rise in maximum temperature by 3-4 degrees for next four days is expected across Punjab, while heat waves are likely at isolated places from June 8 to 11.

The state is already witnessing above-normal temperatures. The IMD said, “There is a rise of 1.1°C in average maximum temperature on Sunday compared to Saturday. However, it is above normal by 1.6°C in the state. The highest maximum temperature in the state is 44.8°C recorded at Bathinda”.

Bathinda emerged as the hottest location in Punjab at 44.8°C, followed by Faridkot at 42.5°C, Fazilka at 42.2°C, Bathinda city at 41.8°C, and Patiala at 41.6°C. Ludhiana recorded 42°C, while Amritsar and Ferozepur recorded 40.9°C and 40.8°C, respectively.

Adding to concerns, private weather forecasters have warned of a strong surge of hot northwesterly winds across north and central India.

“A strong flow of dry and hot north-west winds are expected during June 8-12, leading to a sharp rise in maximum temperatures across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh to around 42-46°C from Monday onwards, with the peak likely during Wednesday and Thursday before another western disturbance affects the region on Friday,” said an IMD official.

The IMD’s district-wise forecast indicates that heatwave conditions will initially affect southwestern districts such as Fazilka, Muktsar, Bathinda and Mansa before expanding to several other districts, including Ferozepur, Faridkot, Moga, Barnala and Sangrur. Dry weather is expected to prevail across the state till June 10.

The southwest monsoon continues its advance over southern, eastern and northeastern parts of the country. While it has progressed steadily during the first week of June, Punjab remains outside its current reach. Meteorologists expect the monsoon to reach Punjab around its normal schedule in the last week of June, between June 25 and 30, provided its advancement remains on track.

Until then, residents are likely to endure another prolonged spell of searing heat, with authorities advising people to avoid direct sun exposure during afternoon hours, remain hydrated and take precautions against heat-related illnesses.