Punjab: 7-yr RI for former assistant commissioner of customs in DA case

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 08, 2024 10:10 AM IST

The CBI had registered a case against Prabhakar on February 17, 2006, on allegations that he had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by misusing his position from 1974 to 2006.

A special CBI court in Mohali awarded seven years’ rigorous imprisonment to former assistant commissioner of customs Varinder Prabhakar in a disproportionate assets case. His wife, Shashi Prabhakar, was awarded three-year RI and a fine of 50,000 in the case.

A special CBI court in Mohali awarded seven years' rigorous imprisonment to former assistant commissioner of customs Varinder Prabhakar in a disproportionate assets case.
A special CBI court in Mohali awarded seven years’ rigorous imprisonment to former assistant commissioner of customs Varinder Prabhakar in a disproportionate assets case. (Shutterstock)

The court also forfeited disproportionate assets to the tune of 1.05 crore.

