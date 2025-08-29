Punjab: 7kg heroin seized in Ferozepur, Fazilka by BSF

Border Security Force in a joint operation with Punjab Police on Thursday recovered a drone with over 6 kilograms of heroin in Ferozepur besides over one kg heroin in two separate cases. Wednesday evening, BSF personnel apprehended a smuggler from a farming field near Attari in Amritsar, seizing 490 grams of heroin while in another operation near Chak Wazida in Fazilka led to the recovery of 536 grams of heroin.

Sharing details, a BSF spokesperson revealed that the vigilant BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police launched an extensive search operation and recovered one assembled Hexacopter carrying one big packet containing 12 small packets of heroin (6.086 kgs) from village JK Singh Wala border area in Ferozepur.

Separately, on Wednesday evening, BSF personnel apprehended a smuggler from a farming field near Attari in Amritsar, seizing 490 grams of heroin while in another operation near Chak Wazida in Fazilka led to the recovery of 536 grams of heroin.

Even as anti-national elements attempt to exploit the flood crisis, BSF personnel remain on high alert—actively assisting in rescue operations while maintaining a strict vigil to foil smuggling bids, whether through drones or by using the overflowing channels of the Sutlej,” said a BSF official privy to situation on the condition of anonymity.

505-gram heroin seized from Bathinda

The district police have recovered 505 grams of heroin from the possession of Rahul Kumar, a resident of Parasram Nagar locality in Bathinda city.

Superintendent of police (city) Narinder Singh said on Thursday that the accused was held by a patrol party from the Behman bridge on the Sirhind feeder canal yesterday. The contraband was hidden in the scooter and after the seizure, a case was registered under NDPS by the canal police station.

SP said during questioning, Rahul claimed that he received heroin from one Ishant Kumar.

“Ishant has five cases of drug peddling against him and he is currently lodged in Kapurthala prison. We are probing how Rahul sourced the drug, as Ishant has also been booked in the current case,” added the SP.