Punjab: AAP expels Moga mayor over ‘links’ with drug cartels

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expelled its Moga mayor, Baljit Singh Chani, from the party on Thursday for allegedly having a close association with drug cartels. Baljit Singh Chani, elected in 2023, was the first mayor of the party in Punjab

In his official note, the state general secretary of the party, Harchand Singh Barsat, mentioned indulgence in the ‘wrongful activities’ behind the action against Chani.

An official spokesperson of the AAP said that Chani was also removed from the mayoral office after the party leadership received conclusive evidence on the mayor’s proximity with drug smugglers.

Chani’s mobile phone was switched off, and he could not be contacted for a comment on the charges levelled by his party leadership.

Moga municipal commissioner Jaspinder Singh confirmed that the mayor has sent his resignation this morning.

“He cited health grounds and family issues behind tendering the resignation. The letter was forwarded to the state authorities for further action,” said the commissioner.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Gandhi did not respond to the phone calls and text messages regarding whether any action is being initiated against Chani or his role with the association in any criminal activity is being probed.

A social worker known for helping road accident victims and cremating unclaimed bodies, Chani is the owner of an automobile repair shop.

He was the first AAP mayor in Punjab when he was elected in 2023.

In the 50-member House, 42 councillors led by Moga AAP MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora had unanimously voted for Channi. Among the 42 councillors, 32 were from the AAP, and 10 from other parties extended support to the ruling party.

Nitika Bhalla of the Congress was removed as the Moga mayor after she lost a no-confidence motion in the House meeting on July 4, 2023.