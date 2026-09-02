Punjab: AAP holds protests over BJP MPs paying tribute to Sajjan Kumar

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday held protests in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Bathinda against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its three MPs visiting the residence of former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in Delhi to offer condolences after his death. Aam Aadmi Party workers and local leadership staged a protest and raised slogans against the BJP outside the party's Bathinda office. (Sanjeev Kumar/ht)

Demanding action against the three MPs, the AAP questioned how elected representatives holding responsible public positions could visit the residence of a person convicted in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and pay their respects.

Kumar, who was serving two life sentences in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on August 20.

Three BJP MPs from Delhi — Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Yogender Chandolia — recently visited Kumar’s residence to pay condolences.

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday summoned these three MPs and expressed displeasure over their visit to Kumar’s residence.

In Amritsar, AAP workers held a protest outside the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh and attempted to gherao his residence.

Heavy police deployment and barricading were put in place, stopping the protesters from reaching the residence.

Hitting back, Chugh said AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal must first answer why he contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi together with the Congress, entering into an alliance with a party whose governments faced longstanding criticism for failing to deliver justice to the riot victims.

In Bathinda, AAP activists protested outside BJP’s office in Green Avenue, demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter.