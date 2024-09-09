 Punjab: AAP MLA Kamboj escapes unhurt in crash in Bathinda, reckless driver booked - Hindustan Times
Punjab: AAP MLA Kamboj escapes unhurt in crash in Bathinda, reckless driver booked

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Sep 09, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Police said Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj left the spot in another vehicle after the accident. Nobody was injury in the accident.

Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Jalalabad, escaped unhurt after an SUV hit the MLA’s vehicle on the outskirts of Bathinda on Sunday afternoon.

The mangled SUV of the AAP Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj after the accident on the outskirts of Bathinda on Sunday. (HT Photo)
The mangled SUV of the AAP Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj after the accident on the outskirts of Bathinda on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Jalalabad is located in Punjab’s Fazilka district.

The speeding vehicle, bearing the registration number of Rajasthan, hit the MLA’s car from the rear side on the Bathinda-Malout stretch. Following the impact of the collision, the MLA’s SUV rammed into the police escort vehicle from behind, police said.

Eyewitnesses said that Kamboj’s SUV and the police vehicle were taking a turn when the accident occurred.

“After colliding with Kamboj’s vehicle, the SUV crashed into an electric pole erected in the median. Kamboj left the spot in another vehicle after the accident. Nobody was injury in the accident,” the police said.

Vinod Kumar, the owner of the speeding SUV and a resident of Sriganganagar, said that the accident happened as the MLA’s convoy suddenly negotiated a U-turn without indicating.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said: “SUV driver Vijay Pal Singh, who hails from Sriganganagar, has been booked for reckless driving.”

