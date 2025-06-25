Punjab: AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay questions his govt’s action against Majithia

Breaking ranks with his own party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Amritsar North, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, on Wednesday opposed the arrest of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia after a Vigilance Bureau raid on his residence. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Amritsar North, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, on Wednesday criticised the Bhagwant Mann government’s action against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia. (HT file photo)

Sharing a video of the VB raid in which Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur, who is the SAD MLA from Majitha, is seen protesting the highhandedness of the bureau officials for barging into her house, Kunwar Vijay, who is a former IPS officer, said: “When Majithia ji was in jail, the Bhagwant Mann-led government neither conducted any interrogation nor sought his remand and eventually allowed him bail.”

“The dignity of a family is shared by all — whether one is a politician, actor, rich or poor, friend or foe. Conducting a raid at someone’s house early in the morning is against ethical principles. Almost every government has misused the police and vigilance agencies for its own benefit, but the outcome has never been significant,” Kunwar Vijay shared on Facebook.

He said, “I may have political disagreements or ideological differences with someone, but when it comes to principles, religion, and integrity — it becomes necessary to speak out. When Majithia sahib was in jail in a case registered during the Congress government, the Mann government did not seek any remand or conduct any questioning. Later, the state apparatus under Mann sahib even facilitated his bail.”

The AAP MLA said, “The Punjab and Haryana high court granted bail (to Majithia) on grounds that if the police don’t require someone for interrogation, keeping them in custody is against the law. My point is that when he was in custody, the government enabled his bail, and now suddenly, notices are being issued to him, raids are being conducted at his house, and the dignity of his wife is being violated. It is important to mention here that I have an ideological disagreement with Majithia sahib — and that remains. But this is a matter of ethics and integrity.”

Kunwar Vijay, who had headed the special investigation team (SIT) probing the post-sacrilege police firing incidents in Bargari that left two Sikh protesters dead in 2015, has been vocal against the AAP government and questioned it publicly in the past. He never misses an opportunity to take on chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Besides questioning the role of the AAP government in failing to deliver justice in the Bargari sacrilege incident, he recently questioned the arrest of Jalandhar AAP MLA from Jalandhar Central, Raman Arora, in a corruption case, citing that he was often seen hosting members of Mann’s family.

Prior to this, he was critical of the state government following the death of 27 villagers due to the consumption of spurious liquor in the Majitha sub division of Amritsar.