Punjab: AAP MLA Raman Arora’s close aide sent to judicial custody in corruption & extortion racket

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 04, 2025 07:34 AM IST

The local court has sent Mahesh Makhija, a close aide of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raman Arora, to judicial custody in the alleged corruption and extortion racket involving the legislator.

The Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora was arrested on May 23 following a month-long investigation in the case in which four persons, including Jalandhar MC assistant town planner (ATP) Sukhdev Vashisht, building branch inspector Harpreet Kaur and Arora’s close aide Mahesh Makhija have been arrested. (HT File)
The vigilance bureau had arrested Makhija from a relative’s factory in Phagwara on May 30 after his name cropped up during Arora’s questioning. The team had also confiscated 29 lakh unaccounted cash from his possession.

The bureau has deployed seven teams and is examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage to trace three missing bags, believed to be connected to the case.

The Jalandhar Central MLA was arrested on May 23 following a month-long investigation in the case in which four persons, including Jalandhar MC assistant town planner (ATP) Sukhdev Vashisht, building branch inspector Harpreet Kaur and Arora’s close aide Mahesh Makhija have been arrested.

As per the vigilance bureau, Arora and Vashisht used to identify ongoing or completed commercial and residential construction projects, serve them violation notices, and then ask for bribes to settle the matter.

