Punjab: Accountant sentenced to five-year jail in bribery case

The court of additional sessions judge has sentenced an accountant accountant-cum-cashier from civil hospital in Fazilka to five years of imprisonment for accepting a bribe of ₹25,000. The convict, Dharamveer, has also been ordered to pay a fine of ₹25,000 failure of which will result in an additional six months of imprisonment. The vigilance bureau apprehended the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe. (HT File)

The case originated from a complaint filed on April 29, 2022, at the Punjab Vigilance Bureau police station in Ferozepur. The complainant, Ravinder Kumar, then operated a canteen within the hospital and provided free meals to pregnant women under Janani Suraksha Sewa Karyakaram scheme of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM). “Dharamveer demanded a bribe to clear the bills related to the diet supply,” said Kumar, a resident of Ferozepur district.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the vigilance bureau laid a trap and apprehended the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe. Following a thorough examination of the case, the court found the accused guilty and delivered the verdict.