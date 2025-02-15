Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Accountant sentenced to five-year jail in bribery case

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Feb 15, 2025 09:38 AM IST

The convict has also been ordered to pay a fine of ₹25,000, failure of which will result in an additional six months of imprisonment

The court of additional sessions judge has sentenced an accountant accountant-cum-cashier from civil hospital in Fazilka to five years of imprisonment for accepting a bribe of 25,000. The convict, Dharamveer, has also been ordered to pay a fine of 25,000 failure of which will result in an additional six months of imprisonment.

The vigilance bureau apprehended the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe. (HT File)
The vigilance bureau apprehended the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe. (HT File)

The case originated from a complaint filed on April 29, 2022, at the Punjab Vigilance Bureau police station in Ferozepur. The complainant, Ravinder Kumar, then operated a canteen within the hospital and provided free meals to pregnant women under Janani Suraksha Sewa Karyakaram scheme of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM). “Dharamveer demanded a bribe to clear the bills related to the diet supply,” said Kumar, a resident of Ferozepur district.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the vigilance bureau laid a trap and apprehended the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe. Following a thorough examination of the case, the court found the accused guilty and delivered the verdict.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On