Caught in sting op, PAU’s audit officer suspended for taking bribe

The audit officer of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Seema Gupta, was suspended by the college authorities on corruption charges on Saturday. In a sting operation set up by the PAU Employees Union, Gupta was caught demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹4,000. The evidence, including video footage, was shared with PAU’s vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal, who then forwarded the details to the authorities. HT Image

The decision came following serious allegations of bribery and corruption communicated in a letter dated August 23 by the V-C to the Punjab government. PAU’s Employees Union had also written a letter to the finance secretary of the government, highlighting the bribery incident and requesting appropriate action.

In the letter, Gosal brought to light the matter of Seema Gupta’s alleged solicitation of bribes from university employees in exchange for facilitating the clearance of probation. During the suspension period, she will be entitled to subsistence allowance, as per the provisions outlined in Rule 7.2 of Part 1 of the Civil Services Rules.

In response to the union’s appeal, the PAU administration submitted a report to the finance secretary, seeking further actions against Gupta. Additional director of communications TS Rair said the PAU administration has discharged its responsibility by forwarding the report to the government.