Punjab: Akal Degree College course row: HC directs tribunal to resolve college-faculty dispute in 2 months

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the educational tribunal, Punjab, to decide the ongoing litigation between faculty members and Akal Degree College for Women, Sangrur, within two months. The Punjab and Haryana high court refused to interfere in the dispute and disposed of a plea filed by the faculty seeking directions to ensure that admissions for the BA course take place for the 2025-26 session and are not stalled, directly or indirectly, by the college. (HT File)

In 2020, the college had decided to discontinue the course citing poor admissions. Since then, nearly 10 faculty members and the college management have been engaged in litigation at various forums. The 53-year-old institution, an aided college affiliated with Punjabi University, Patiala, had also faced protests from farm unions and local organisations over the decision. In April 2022, its management was suspended for “misusing funds” by the state government.

While acknowledging that faculty members may face hardship due to the course’s discontinuation, the court observed that “such collateral detriment, howsoever genuine, does not ipso facto invest them with requisite locus standi to assail the administrative decision of College in question as also the society in question, by way of a writ petition, before this court. Mere sentiments or personal inconvenience, howsoever deeply felt, cannot confer a justiciable right to assail such a decision taken by the college,” the court said remanding back the case to the tribunal.

The bench also clarified that it had refrained from deciding the case on merits, especially as one set of petitions is already pending before the tribunal. The matter has now been remanded to the tribunal for adjudication within the prescribed timeframe.