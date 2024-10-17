Punjab: Akal Takht jathedar backs Giani Harpreet Singh, threatens to resign  

Hours after Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh tendered his resignation, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Wednesday came out in his support and threatened to resign if the former’s resignation is accepted by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami. Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh (HT File)

In a video message, Giani Raghbir Singh took serious note of the alleged threats issued to Giani Harpreet Singh after the Sikh clergy asked the SAD working chief to expel senior party leader Virsa Singh Valtoha.

Appealing to Giani Harpreet Singh to review his decision of quitting, Giani Raghbir Singh said, “If his resignation is accepted by the SGPC, all jathedars of Takhts will be forced to resign. I will also resign in such a situation.”

Condemning the alleged derogatory remarks made against Giani Harpreet Singh’s family members, he said that the families of jathedars are being targeted. “My children are living abroad. They even conducted a recce of my children abroad. They inquired about the location of my children’s residence and the work they do,” he said.

Meanwhile, rebel veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said, “The development is very painful. We all are with Giani Harpreet Singh. His resignation should not be accepted. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami should find a solution and not support lies.”

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “I received the resignation of Giani Harpreet Singh around 5 pm. I told him the SGPC stands with him and other jathedars. I said difficult times come sometimes. Secondly, I would like to ask Singh Sahiban not to take decisions which would widen the rift.”