Punjab: Akali rebels Jagir Kaur, Dhindsa appear before Takht, submit replies

Former ministers and key members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) rebels’ camp Jagir Kaur, Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Sohan Singh Thandal appeared before Akal Takht as per the edict of the highest Sikh temporal seat and submitted their explanation letters. The Akal Takht office in the Golden temple complex in Amritsar. (HT File)

This comes days after party president and former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal was held ‘tankhaiya’ for the mistakes on August 30 for the mistakes committed during the SAD rule from 2007-17. The Takht had also asked all the Sikh ministers to appear before it and submit written explanations within 15 days.

The trio submitted their letters to the secretariat of Akal Takht separately, after which they paid obeisance at the highest Sikh temporal seat.

Kaur, who remained finance minister during the SAD-BJP regime and president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), said, “From 2007 to 2017, I served as cabinet minister only for 16 days. During that period, no decision pertaining to the ‘wrongful’ moves was taken by the cabinet. Being MLA or servant of the party, my opinion or any kind of advice or suggestion was never sought in these decisions”.

Kaur added that instead, she always raised her voice against the ‘wrong’ decision at the party level in the interests of the community.

“To save this organisation of panth, I along with other Akali leaders moved Akal Takht Sahib,” she added.

Both the rebel leaders refused to make any comment on the SAD president citing Takht’s instructions.