Punjab: Amritsar resident arrested for sacrilege bid at Golden Temple

An Amritsar resident, Gurpreet Singh, was arrested after he tore pages of the holy gutka (collection of prayers from the Gurbani) outside the Golden Temple, the holiest shrine of the Sikhs, on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. An Amritsar resident, Gurpreet Singh, was arrested after he tore pages of the holy gutka (collection of prayers from the Gurbani) outside the Golden Temple, the holiest shrine of the Sikhs, on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT file)

The police said Gurpreet brought the gutkas of Sukhmani Sahib from Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj that is situated in the vicinity of the shrine around 10pm on Monday and started tearing pages near Guru Arjan Dev Niwas, one of the serais in the Golden Temple complex. When devotees noticed him committing the sacrilege, they overpowered and thrashed him before Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) employees took him into their custody.

After questioning him for an hour and a half, the SGPC staff handed him over to Punjab Police. “The accused has been booked under relevant sections at Kotwali police station. We are questioning him,” additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Jasroop Kaur Baath said.

The incident comes amid tight security ahead of the 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6. Members of Sikh organisations gathered in the temple premises after the incident and sought stringent punishment for the accused.

SGPC chief calls for death penalty

Condemning the incident, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “The government has failed to stop sacrilege incidents and unearth the conspiracy behind them. IT only takes routine action. Perpetrators of sacrilege deserve capital punishment. Unless the punishment is made stricter, these incidents cannot be stopped. Recently, a man guilty of sacrilege at Takht Kesgarh Sahib at Sri Anandpur Sahib was awarded a five-year jail. This is not enough. The government should amend the law and make provision for death sentence for the accused of sacrilege.”

An SGPC delegation, led by secretary Partap Singh, met Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar to urge him to ensure that the matter is investigated thoroughly. “The police must ascertain which force is behind the sacrilege that has taken place when the Sikh community is marking Ghallughara (holocaust) week to commemorate those killed in Operation Bluestar,” he said.

Citing the sacrilege bid inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple on December 18, 2021, Dhami said that the police had failed to make a breakthrough.

An unidentified person tried to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib inside the sanctum sanctorum during the evening rituals. He jumped the railings and picked up a ‘kirpan’ but alert SGPC staffers got hold of him and devotees thrashed him to death.