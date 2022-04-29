Punjab and Haryana high court dismisses bail plea of ex-DSP Jagdish Bhola
: The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed bail plea of ex-DSP Jagdish Bhola, alleged kingpin of ₹6,000 crore drugs racket in Punjab, in a money laundering case.
The court observed that it was not able to accept arguments raised by Bhola.
“The prosecution evidence stood closed. Thereafter delay, if any, is on the part of the defence (his counsels), which has failed to conclude its evidence,” the court said, adding that the allegations against him are quite serious.
The court further observed that in view of his long custody, it hoped and expect that Bhola’s counsels would not “waste time” and make an effort to conclude the evidence at the earliest enabling the trial court to pass final order.
A dismissed deputy superintendent of police, Bhola has been convicted in three cases so far. He is behind bars since 2014. Bhola had sought bail in a money laundering case, an off shoot of drugs case, in which probe was launched immediately after the racket was busted in 2013.
He had argued that he was in custody for more than seven years and that other co-accused have been granted bail, whereas the similar benefit has not been granted to him on the assumption that he is the main accused.
Property of the petitioner is already attached and there is no possibility of the petitioner fleeing the country. The prosecution having led its evidence has not been able to make out a case against the petitioner and, therefore, the benefit of bail is required to be given to the petitioner, he had argued.
On the other hand, the investigating agencies had argued that his total quantum of punishment would come to 24 years of imprisonment. One co-accused let off on bail is absconding and has been declared proclaimed offender. There is every likelihood that in case the petitioner is also released on bail, he would abscond delaying the process of the prosecution, it was argued.
At 43.5°C, Delhi buckles on hottest April day in 12 years
A heatwave gripped the national capital once again on Thursday, with the mercury climbing to 43.5 degrees Celsius, giving the city its hottest day of the year so far and its hottest April day since 2010, the weather office said, even as the mercury touched 46C in parts of East Delhi on the day.
3 landfills have cost Delhi ₹450 cr in environmental damages: Study
Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur -- have cost more than ₹450 crores in environmental degradation to the national capital so far and with no noticeable progress being made to reduce the millions of tonnes of waste at these dumping sites, according to a study by a team of experts that was submitted to the National Green Tribunal in January last year.
Maha to divert over ₹270 crore saved in insurance premiums to strengthen medical facilities
Mumbai: A unique tweak in the terms and conditions for the state government's flagship medical insurance scheme has helped the state save over ₹270 crore, which in turn will be used to create tertiary medical care services like dialysis centres, cath labs and operation theatres across Maharashtra. This is the first time that the public health system is being strengthened through such alternate sources of funding.
Cabinet approves setting up of Maharashtra Gene Bank Project
Mumbai: To conserve native and endangered animals, crops, marine and biological species, Maharashtra has decided to set up a gene bank project. The project will be implemented by the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board and will be overseen by committees under the chief secretary and the principal secretary (forests). “To preserve crop biodiversity, we will encourage genome carriers who conserve seeds of local varieties of crops and create seed banks,” Sheshrao Patil, chairman, MSBB explained.
IMD issues heat warning as state sizzles
MUMBAI/DELHI The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an 'orange' category heatwave warning – indicating “increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms” on prolonged exposure and “high health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, elderly and people with chronic illness” – for four districts in Maharashtra till May 2, including Wardha, Akola, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal, while a 'yellow' category alert indicating less severe heatwave conditions has been issued for Nagpur district.
