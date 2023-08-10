2002 recruitment case: HCS officers among 20 get anticipatory bail

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to 20 accused, including Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers and former members of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), in alleged irregularities into the selection of HCS officers during the Om Prakash Chautala-led Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) government in 2002. It was submitted that petitioners were selected in 2002 in pursuance to the examination held in 2001.

The pleas were taken up by high court bench of justice Anupinder Singh Grewal on Wednesday and while posting the matter for further hearing on September 5 for government’s response, the bench gave them interim protection from arrest.

The petitioners, including eight serving HCS officers, were recently charged by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) before a local court in Hisar on cheating, forgery and corruption accounts in October 18, 2005 FIR registered by the Hisar ACB. At least 64 HCS officers were selected by the HPSC. In 2002, Congress leader Karan Singh Dalal had approached the high court, alleging corruption and nepotism. Following this, the high court had summoned the entire record of the selection and scrutinised it. An SIT report had also affirmed the irregularities.

It was argued before the court that the FIR had been registered in 2005 but the petitioners were never called during the course of investigation earlier at any point of time. A petition is already pending before the HC pertaining to the irregularities in this selection, which are subject matter of the FIR in the instant case, the court was told further adding that sessions’ court in Hisar has been informed by the investigating agency that petitioners are not required for custodial interrogation.