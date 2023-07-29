Chandigarh restrained from razing illegal structures around Punjab and Haryana high court

The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained the Chandigarh administration from demolishing illegal constructions around the court premises on July 29 and 30. Chandigarh administration was restrained from razing illegal structures around Punjab and Haryana high court. (HT File)

The high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan passed the order in an application moved by the Bar Association wherein it was argued that the administration had ordered demolition of illegal encroachment/dhabas from government land in front of the high court without taking into account the inconvenience caused if such an exercise is carried out.

While staying the demolition, the court observed that the premises of the high court received a large number of people, and without making any alternative arrangements and framing guidelines, it would not be appropriate at this stage to disrupt the present arrangement.

Earlier, an advocate, Prithvi Raj Yadav, had moved court, seeking demolition of various illegal structures in front of HC.

The court observed that the UT had not submitted a detailed response to the plea and also it was required to look at what facilities it should provide to the large number of people, who were stated to be around 30,000, who visited the premises on a working day and what amenities were to be provided, in case of such footfall.

It also sought suggestions as to how the system can be streamlined on all fronts, including the problem of parking that plagues the area.