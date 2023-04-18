Hot weather conditions prevail: Bathinda sizzles at 41.6 degree Celsius

Hot weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Monday with the maximum temperature settling above 40 degree Celsius in most parts of the two states. Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a high of 40 degree Celsius (HT File PHoto)

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degree Celsius. The mercury settled at 39.9 degree Celsius in Amritsar and at 40.2 degree Celsius in Ludhiana.

Patiala recorded a high of 40.5 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature in Pathankot settled at 40.9 degree Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40 degree Celsius.

In Haryana, sizzling heat swept across Hisar as the mercury settled at 41.5 degree Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.

Sirsa recorded a high of 41.4 degree Celsius, Ambala 40.6 degree Celsius, Rohtak 40.5 degree Celsius, Narnaul 40 degree Celsius and Bhiwani 39.2 degree Celsius.

Notably, over the past few days, the maximum temperatures in the two states and Chandigarh have been hovering above normal limits.