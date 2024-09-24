Punjab: ASI caught accepting 5,000 bribe in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran The accused ASI Raj Kumar is posted in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. (HT File)

The vigilance bureau on Thursday caught an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹5,000.

A vigilance spokesperson said the accused, ASI Raj Kumar is posted in Tarn Taran.

The spokesperson further revealed a complaint had been received from Raj Karan, a resident of Muradpur, Tarn Taran, alleging that the ASI was demanding ₹30,000 for returning a mobile phone and refraining from implicating his close associate under the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act.

He added that after a preliminary inquiry, a vigilance team laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed accepting ₹5,000 bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

He further added that investigations had revealed that the accused was part of a honey trap network, involving other police officials, private individuals, and women, who used to lure unsuspecting individuals to hotels and blackmail them into paying large sums of money.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB Police Station, Range Amritsar. The accused will be presented in the court on Wednesday.