Punjab: ASI caught accepting 5,000 bribe in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran
The vigilance bureau on Thursday caught an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹5,000.
A vigilance spokesperson said the accused, ASI Raj Kumar is posted in Tarn Taran.
The spokesperson further revealed a complaint had been received from Raj Karan, a resident of Muradpur, Tarn Taran, alleging that the ASI was demanding ₹30,000 for returning a mobile phone and refraining from implicating his close associate under the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act.
He added that after a preliminary inquiry, a vigilance team laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed accepting ₹5,000 bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.
He further added that investigations had revealed that the accused was part of a honey trap network, involving other police officials, private individuals, and women, who used to lure unsuspecting individuals to hotels and blackmail them into paying large sums of money.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB Police Station, Range Amritsar. The accused will be presented in the court on Wednesday.