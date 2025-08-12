Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab: ASI killed over property dispute; brother, his son booked

ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 06:30 am IST

Deceased and his wife were on a two-wheeler when the accused rammed their tractor into the bike and the victim was run over, says DSP Satvir Singh

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI)was killed allegedly by his brother in a dispute over property here on Sunday.

The accused are said to be absconding. (Picture only for representational purpose)
The accused are said to be absconding. (Picture only for representational purpose)

The incident occurred when Joginder Singh, who was travelling with his wife from his maternal home in Kale Ke to Barnala, encountered Sukhdev Singh and his son on a tractor.

According to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh, as Joginder and his wife reached the Bhaini Jassa Singh area, Sukhdev Singh and his son reportedly rammed their tractor into Joginder’s motorcycle. Joginder was thrown off the bike following the impact of the collision and was then run over by the tractor.

The accused are currently absconding. A hunt is on to nab them, the DSP said.

An FIR has been registered against Sukhdev Singh and his son under Sections 103, 324, 61(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: ASI killed over property dispute; brother, his son booked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On