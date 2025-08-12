Punjab: ASI killed over property dispute; brother, his son booked

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI)was killed allegedly by his brother in a dispute over property here on Sunday. The accused are said to be absconding. (Picture only for representational purpose)

The incident occurred when Joginder Singh, who was travelling with his wife from his maternal home in Kale Ke to Barnala, encountered Sukhdev Singh and his son on a tractor.

According to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh, as Joginder and his wife reached the Bhaini Jassa Singh area, Sukhdev Singh and his son reportedly rammed their tractor into Joginder’s motorcycle. Joginder was thrown off the bike following the impact of the collision and was then run over by the tractor.

The accused are currently absconding. A hunt is on to nab them, the DSP said.

An FIR has been registered against Sukhdev Singh and his son under Sections 103, 324, 61(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.