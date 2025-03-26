Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab assembly passes appropriation bill of 25,332 cr

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 26, 2025 09:40 AM IST

The Punjab Assembly passed the Supplementary Grants for Expenditure and Appropriation Bill, 2025, on Tuesday, which re-appropriates the actual expenditure of the 2023-2024 financial year against the budget estimates of the previous year

CHANDIGARH : The Punjab Assembly passed the Supplementary Grants for Expenditure and Appropriation Bill, 2025, on Tuesday, which re-appropriates the actual expenditure of the 2023-2024 financial year against the budget estimates of the previous year. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema introduced the bill.

The Punjab Assembly passed the Supplementary Grants for Expenditure and Appropriation Bill, 2025, on Tuesday, which re-appropriates the actual expenditure of the 2023-2024 financial year against the budget estimates of the previous year. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema introduced the bill.
The Punjab Assembly passed the Supplementary Grants for Expenditure and Appropriation Bill, 2025, on Tuesday, which re-appropriates the actual expenditure of the 2023-2024 financial year against the budget estimates of the previous year. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema introduced the bill.

The bill of 25,332 crore, was passed in the House.

He highlighted that the state government has made significant investments in overall development and infrastructure, including improvements in roads, hospitals, and bridges. The funds were also used for paying sugarcane farmers, supplying machines for crop residue management, and building infrastructure for the police department.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On