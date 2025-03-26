Punjab assembly passes appropriation bill of 25,332 cr

CHANDIGARH : The Punjab Assembly passed the Supplementary Grants for Expenditure and Appropriation Bill, 2025, on Tuesday, which re-appropriates the actual expenditure of the 2023-2024 financial year against the budget estimates of the previous year. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema introduced the bill. The Punjab Assembly passed the Supplementary Grants for Expenditure and Appropriation Bill, 2025, on Tuesday, which re-appropriates the actual expenditure of the 2023-2024 financial year against the budget estimates of the previous year. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema introduced the bill.

The bill of ₹25,332 crore, was passed in the House.

He highlighted that the state government has made significant investments in overall development and infrastructure, including improvements in roads, hospitals, and bridges. The funds were also used for paying sugarcane farmers, supplying machines for crop residue management, and building infrastructure for the police department.