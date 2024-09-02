 Punjab assembly pays tribute to poet Surjit Patar, 13 others - Hindustan Times
Punjab assembly pays tribute to poet Surjit Patar, 13 others

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 03, 2024 06:14 AM IST

On the first day of the monsoon session, the House read out obituaries and paid tributes to prominent personalities.

On the opening day of the three-day Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, the house on Monday read out obituaries, paying tributes to the prominent personalities who passed away in the recent past.

The Punjab and Haryana Vidhan Sabha at the Capitol Complex in Sector 1 of Chandigarh. (HT File)
The Punjab and Haryana Vidhan Sabha at the Capitol Complex in Sector 1 of Chandigarh. (HT File)

Among them were eminent writer and poet Surjit Patar, former assembly speaker Surjit Singh Minhas, former ministers Sukhdev Singh Dhillon and Surjit Singh Kohli, former member of Parliament Kamal Chaudhry, former Rajya Sabha member Gurcharan Kaur, former MLA Dhanwant Singh, freedom fighters Sardool Singh, Kashmir Singh, Gurdev Singh and Jagdish Prasad.

The house kept a two-minute silence as a mark of tribute to them. The assembly also paid condolences to Joginder Singh, editor of Spokesman (newspaper), and Jaspal Singh Heeran, editor of Hamdard newspaper. Both had died last month.

The speaker also read out condolence message remembering Sharanjeet Singh, husband of Nakodar MLA Inderjeet Kaur.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
