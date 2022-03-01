Punjab assembly speaker meets governor over new norms of appointing BBMB members
Punjab assembly speaker and Congress leader Rana KP Singh on Monday submitted a memorandum to governor Banwarilal Purohit against the changes made by the Centre in the norms for selecting two full-time members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).
Rana KP, who met the governor at Raj Bhawan here, conveyed his objections to the amendments made by the Centre, claiming that these changes will be detrimental to Punjab’s interests. He said as per the norms, BBMB’s member (power) comes from Punjab and member (irrigation) from Haryana, but the Central government has removed these provisions. “They can be from anywhere now. These changes will adversely affect the interests of the two states,” he told journalists after his meeting with the governor.
The Congress leader said this is not an isolated decision as the Centre had also enacted three controversial farm laws which were withdrawn following an agitation by farmers.
Dhindsa to meet Shah
Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Monday reached the national capital to meet Union home minister Amit Shah to discuss various pivotal issues, including the BBMB.
In a statement about the visit, Dhindsa said he is hopeful that his meeting with Shah would be yield positive results and permanent representation of Punjab in the BBMB would not be abolished.
“Proper implementation of 60:40 ratios of Punjab and Haryana in Chandigarh and increasing the participation of Punjab will be among the important issues which would be discussed in detail with the home minister,” he said.
