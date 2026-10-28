Punjab: Ayali says, AAP govt deliberately delaying Amritpal party’s registration by ECI

Akali Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Singh Ayali on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of deliberately delaying the party’s registration by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The outfit was floated by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s father at the Maghi Mela in Muktsar in January 2025. (HT File)

Speaking during Zero Hour in the assembly, Ayali said that the ECI had written two letters to the home department of the Punjab government on July 14 and October 13 asking whether they had any objection to Akal Dal Waris Punjab De’s registration. “Despite two letters over a period of three months, the home department has not sent its report. The party has two MPs and a growing support base,” he said, accusing both the BJP-led central government and the AAP government in Punjab of creating hurdles in registration.

Pointing out that state elections were round the corner, Ayali demanded that the state government should send its report at the earliest in support of the party to pave the way for its registration. The outfit was floated by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s father at the Maghi Mela in Muktsar in January 2025. The party applied for ECI registration weeks after its launch, but it has yet to be registered or allotted an election symbol.

On October 1, Ayali had accused the ECI of unnecessarily and deliberately delaying the party’s registration. In a video posted on his social media page, he claimed that his party fulfilled all the conditions for registration, but the poll panel was “deliberately delaying” it. “They have said that with the registration of our party, there will be a threat to the country’s security,” he claimed.

Jouramajra raises Hawara’s parole issue

Raising the issue of parole of Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convict in the 1995 assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, AAP legislator Chetan Singh Jouramajra urged the Punjab government to constitute a cabinet committee to examine the matter and make a recommendation to the central government so that Hawara be granted parole to meet his ailing mother. Hawara is currently lodged in Mandoli Jail in Delhi.

‘Provide mid-day meal to nursery, LKG students’

AAP MLA Kulwant Singh requested the state government to take steps to provide mid-day meals to nursery and LKG students in government schools across the state. Under the centrally-sponsored, students from UKG to 8th class are provided free mid-day meals in schools. “Children in nursery, LKG and UKG generally sit in the same classroom, but only those in UKG are served meals,” he said. Education minister Harjot Bains said the state government had introduced mid-day meals and uniforms for these children. “However, we are likely to face problems as the central government has changed the norms. Earlier, the Centre used to give funds in advance but it has now asked the states to utilise funds and submit bills before releasing payments,” he claimed.