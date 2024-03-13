Punjab Bachao Yatra: Punjab’s border belt neglected by AAP, Congress, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday urged Punjabis to rebuke Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly betraying them and emphasised the forfeiture of candidates’ security deposits in the upcoming parliamentary election. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal during ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ on Tuesday. (Source: X)

During the ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ in Guruharsahai and Jalalabad, Sukhbir expressed dismay at the border belt’s “neglect” by both the parties. He reaffirmed SAD’s commitment to granting ownership rights to tillers, highlighting the closure of sewa kendras and suvidha kendras and pledging to restore essential facilities and welfare benefits.

Sukhbir also highlighted the party’s focus on regional aspirations and its track record of promoting all-round development across various sectors. He stressed the need to strengthen the Akali Dal, citing recent attacks on the SGPC and panthic institutions as consequences of the party’s electoral weakening.

He expressed concern over the “alarming rise” in the drug menace in Punjab, attributing it to AAP legislators allegedly colluding with drug lords and interfering in police functioning. Sukhbir noted the adverse impact on the state, with no new investments and local entrepreneurs migrating elsewhere due to the prevalent issues of drugs, law and order, and extortion.