Punjab Bachao Yatra: State’s infra crumbling under AAP govt: Sukhbir

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Feb 03, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Sukhbir gave a clarion call for ousting all Delhi-based parties. The yatra halted at Ajnala and Majithia. Sukhbir said he has witnessed the state of link roads and sewerage infrastructure during the yatra. “Everything is crumbling,” he said.

On the second day of the ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the state infrastructure is in bad shape and blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for not paying heed to it.

On the second day of the ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the state infrastructure is in bad shape and blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for not paying heed to it. (HT Photo)
Sukhbir gave a clarion call for ousting all Delhi-based parties. The yatra halted at Ajnala and Majithia.

“We have come to the people to tell the truth about this anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab AAP government which has betrayed Punjabis on all fronts. We will expose the misrule of the AAP government and how farmers, youth, women, scheduled castes and trade and industry are being discriminated against leading to loss of faith in the AAP government and CM Bhagwant Mann,” he said.

Sukhbir said he has witnessed the state of link roads and sewerage infrastructure during the yatra. “Everything is crumbling,” he said. The SAD chief also met farmers and listened to their grievances. He was accompanied by senior party leaders Anil Joshi and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema.

