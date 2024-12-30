Punjab bandh: Haryana faces heat as Dappar toll blocked, no train beyond Ambala Cantt

The impact of the Punjab bandh called by farmers was felt in adjoining areas of Haryana as protesters blocked the Ambala-Chandigarh expressway at Dappar toll plaza, hitting traffic on the key Chandigarh-Delhi highway on Monday. Passengers were literally left out in the cold at bus stands across Punjab in view of the bandh call on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Agitators gathered in large numbers at the toll plaza near Gholu Majra village in Dera Bassi town of Mohali district at 7am.

To avoid inconvenience to commuters, Ambala police issued a traffic advisory for those travelling on the Chandigarh-Delhi, Hisar-Chandigarh and Ambala-Chandigarh routes.

Travellers advised to take the alternative route via Panchkula, Barwala, Mullana, Yamunanagar, Radaur, Ladwa and join National Highway-44 at Pipli or at Karnal.

The Ambala-Chandigarh rail section was also blocked near Lalru station in Mohali district.

In view of the protest, the railways cancelled the Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12006), Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12046), New Delhi-Amb Andaura-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express (22447/48), while the Ajmer-Chandigarh-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express (20977/78) is operating till Delhi Cantt station. The Daulatpur Chowk-New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express (12058) was short-originated at Ambala Cantt station.

The Northern Railways on Sunday issued a list of 221 trains that would be impacted due to protests in Punjab.

It cancelled 150 trains operating under its Delhi, Ambala and Ferozepur divisions involving trains operating in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The railways also partially cancelled seven trains, regulated 14 others, rescheduled 13 trains, short-originated 15 trains and short-terminated 22 trains.

Officials at the Ambala division said that no train is moving beyond Ambala Cantt station due to the blockade at Lalru and Shambhu stations and trains will short-originate/terminate at Ambala Cantt.

Due to the disruption, passengers were left to bear the brunt of delays and cancellations in the harsh cold.