Punjab BJP cheif Jakhar seeks time-bound probe into PDS cards’ deletion

Reacting to the Punjab government decision to conduct fresh survey of PDS beneficiaries only once the Lok Sabha polls are over, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday castigated the state dispensation for allegedly backstabbing the poor and for politicising poverty of those vulnerable and dependent on government ration. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar (File)

Reiterating his demand for time-bound enquiry into the reason for malafide removal of these cards in the first place, Jakhar quipped if the CM himself even knows the difference between number of cards and beneficiaries. “Sometimes they say 10.77 cards and then they say 10.77 beneficiaries,” the veteran leader said in a statement released from here earlier in the day.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Jakhar asked the chief minister to come clean on its earlier promise to revive 10.77 beneficiaries so that those in wait of ration know the truth.

“Is it the same government which on January 24 made lot of noise over its ‘decision’ to revive cards cut illegally at behest of AAP legislators. This amounts to appropriating the poor for votes,” Jakhar said while adding that today’s clarification on newspapers has rubbed salt into wounds of poor.

Stressing that the Union government has already provided for 1.41 crore beneficiaries in Punjab for next five years, the Punjab state BJP president demanded immediate revival of ration benefits to all those beneficiaries about whom the CM has already announced.