Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar writes to CEO, complains about forcible removal of party’s booths

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday filed a complaint with the state chief electoral officer (CEO) against the alleged forcible removal of the party’s booths in two villages of Faridkot and Sangrur districts. He requested the CEO to ensure the safety and security of his party’s booths, particularly in rural areas. Sunil Jakhar

Seeking an urgent follow-up, Jakhar said: “I am writing to urgently follow up on my previous correspondence dated May 24 regarding the need for robust precautions and measures in rural areas of the state of Punjab for the upcoming general elections to Lok Sabha. Reports indicate that booths belonging to the BJP are being forcibly removed by AAP workers under the pretext of farmer protests, notably at Kingra village in Faridkot and Bahadarpur village in Sangrur.”

Jakhar said despite earlier communication outlining essential steps such as the deployment of central forces, ensuring 100% videography of the polling process, conducting flag marches, and issuing directives to prevent disruptions on the polling day, it is disheartening to note that no visible action has been taken thus far.

He said this orchestrated obstruction aims to impede the electoral process and potentially influence political outcomes.

“Such actions not only jeopardise the integrity of the electoral process but also undermine the democratic rights of citizens. It is imperative that immediate steps be taken to address these concerns and ensure the safety and security of polling booths, particularly in rural areas where vulnerabilities are heightened,” he said.

The BJP has demanded precautionary measures to be taken immediately to ensure the safety of the workers so that booths can be set up in the sensitive areas.