 Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar writes to CEO, complains about forcible removal of party’s booths - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar writes to CEO, complains about forcible removal of party’s booths

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 01, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday filed a complaint with the state chief electoral officer (CEO) against the alleged forcible removal of the party’s booths in two villages of Faridkot and Sangrur districts

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday filed a complaint with the state chief electoral officer (CEO) against the alleged forcible removal of the party’s booths in two villages of Faridkot and Sangrur districts. He requested the CEO to ensure the safety and security of his party’s booths, particularly in rural areas.

Sunil Jakhar
Sunil Jakhar

Seeking an urgent follow-up, Jakhar said: “I am writing to urgently follow up on my previous correspondence dated May 24 regarding the need for robust precautions and measures in rural areas of the state of Punjab for the upcoming general elections to Lok Sabha. Reports indicate that booths belonging to the BJP are being forcibly removed by AAP workers under the pretext of farmer protests, notably at Kingra village in Faridkot and Bahadarpur village in Sangrur.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Jakhar said despite earlier communication outlining essential steps such as the deployment of central forces, ensuring 100% videography of the polling process, conducting flag marches, and issuing directives to prevent disruptions on the polling day, it is disheartening to note that no visible action has been taken thus far.

He said this orchestrated obstruction aims to impede the electoral process and potentially influence political outcomes.

“Such actions not only jeopardise the integrity of the electoral process but also undermine the democratic rights of citizens. It is imperative that immediate steps be taken to address these concerns and ensure the safety and security of polling booths, particularly in rural areas where vulnerabilities are heightened,” he said.

The BJP has demanded precautionary measures to be taken immediately to ensure the safety of the workers so that booths can be set up in the sensitive areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar writes to CEO, complains about forcible removal of party’s booths
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On