Punjab BJP gears up for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday met 73 party candidates who contested the February 10 assembly polls and instructed them to start making preparations for the party’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme to mark the 75th Independence Day.

“It is a great movement for us. India is a united and proud nation which believes in being self-reliant,” Sharma said during a press conference here after his meeting with the party candidates.

Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home.

Sharma said that the state BJP has made all arrangements for the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on the 75th anniversary of Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged every Indian to celebrate this year by hoisting national flags at their houses.

Talking about the recent incident of “humiliation” of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Dr Raj Bahadur at the hands of health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Sharma said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s apology cannot assuage the pain and trauma the V-C went through.

The Aam Aadmi Party (APP) needs to govern the state with respect and responsibility but its ministers in the garb of inspections are humiliating the officers and top functionaries, Sharma said.

The incidents of misbehavior with the officers have become a daily routine. The AAP government is a political outfit which believes in propaganda and publicity, Sharma said.