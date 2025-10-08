Punjab BJP issues ‘chargesheet’ against AAP government

The Punjab BJP on Tuesday blamed the Bhagwant Mann–led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the recent floods that caused extensive damage in the state. Addressing a press conference while releasing a “chargesheet” against the Mann government, BJP’s state working president and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma said that despite repeated warnings, expert reports and vast resources at its disposal, the Punjab government “failed” to take preventive measures. BJP’s state working president and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma

“Multiple reports identified 133 vulnerable points along Punjab’s rivers. Instead of taking urgent preventive measures, the government allowed rampant illegal mining near riverbanks, weakening embankments and directly causing large-scale breaches in dhussi bundhs (embankments) of rivers,” he said.

“Despite the horrors of the 2023 floods, no lessons were learned. No inquiry was ever completed, and key recommendations were ignored. Even when the meteorological department issued early warnings, the AAP government’s response remained reactive rather than proactive. The CM was busy touring another state while Punjab drowned in distress,” the BJP’s report mentioned.

Sharma said, “The Madhopur floodgates were left in disrepair but falsely certified as safe, unleashing devastation across Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Amritsar.”

Sharma alleged that ₹12,500-crore State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) given by the central government were diverted by the Punjab government for routine administrative expenses.

“The government’s relief operations became publicity stunts — photo-ops replacing real action. Boats, food and medical aid were in critically short supply,” the working president of the party said.

Punjab faced one of its worst floods in decades, primarily due to the swelling of Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to torrential rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Heavy rains in Punjab exacerbated the flood situation.