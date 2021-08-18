Punjab BJP president meets party leaders likely to join SAD

BJP state president Ashwani Sharma conducted a meeting with former cabinet minister Anil Joshi, former deputy mayor RD Sharma, senior leaders Kamal Chatly and Mintu Sharma, who are likely to leave the Saffron Party for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The meeting was held at Chatly’s house on Hambran road.

As per information, Sharma asked the leaders not to leave the party, but no consensus could not be reached. The leaders stated that they stand united with Anil Joshi and few others from the BJP will also join SAD along with them.

The BJP leaders from the city are also expected to conduct a meeting with Joshi in this regard on Wednesday. The BJP in July had expelled Joshi for six years after he criticised the state and the central leadership for mishandling the farm agitation.

A show-cause notice was also served to RD Sharma who supported Joshi during a meeting held in the city in the recent past. One of the leaders, requesting anonymity, said that during the meeting with Ashwani Sharma, they asked the state leadership to work things out with Joshi as only then the issue can be resolved.

Mintu Sharma said,”We will be moving ahead with the decision taken by Joshi to join SAD.”

Meanwhile, district BJP president Pushpinder Singal said, “The leaders have been asked to take up the issues concerning them at party level and those will be resolved. It is an internal matter of the party and it should be resolved in house only,” he said.

Meanwhile, former BJP district president Rajiv Katna joined back the party fold in presence of Ashwani Sharma on Tuesday. Few months back, Katna was expelled from the party for six years for anti-party activities