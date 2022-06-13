Punjab BJP protests increasing crime in state; burns CM Bhagwant Mann’s effigies

The BJP on Monday carried out protests across Punjab and burnt chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s effigies against his government’s failure to check the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

While announcing the protest on Sunday, state BJP president Ashwani Sharma said that after winning elections, chief minister Mann had promised to make Punjab colourful.

“Shooting and killing in broad daylight have become a commonplace. The state lost singer Sidhu Moose Wala and Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal due to the failing law and order situation. This is not the kind of Punjab we had asked for,” he had said.

In Bathinda, BJP activists, led by district president Vinod Kumar Binta, gathered at Fire Brigade and carried out the protest by burning CM Mann’s effigy against increase in organised crime and other anti-social elements.

Party activists in Fazilka raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party government for lowering liquor rates but overlooking law and order.

District president Rakesh Dhuria said that since AAP has formed the government in Punjab, the law-and-order situation has deteriorated.

“Under the new government, murders, snatchings, shootouts etc have become a daily feature. The government has failed to take concrete steps against the criminals,” he said.

Faridkot and Ferozepur also witnessed protests at the district headquarters where the party leaders charged the Mann government for being mute spectator to criminal activities.

In Jalandhar, senior party leaders burnt the effigy of the chief minister and shouted slogans against the AAP government at Company Bagh Chowk.

BJP state vice president and former mayor Rakesh Rathore said that in the last three months since the AAP government took over, the law and order is deteriorating in the border state of Punjab which is dangerous.

Senior party leader Mahendra Bhagat said that there is no such thing as law and order anywhere in Punjab and in the last three months, not a day has passed when there is no firing incident in the state, referring to the recent killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sarabjeet Makkar, former SAD leader who recently joined BJP, said that it has become a common thing to sell drugs in Punjab, and the youth of the state is getting affected by it to a great deal.