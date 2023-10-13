Punjab BJP vice-president Raj Kumar Verka heads back to ‘mother party’ Congress

Punjab BJP vice-president and former state minister Raj Kumar Verka on Friday announced his decision to quit the party and return to the Congress. Punjab BJP vice-president Raj Kumar Verka (right) addressing a press conference at his residence in Amritsar on Friday. He was accompanied by his nephew, Priyanshu Verka, and supporters. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

A prominent Dalit face in the state’s politics, Verka told reporters in Amritsar: “I made a mistake by joining the BJP but now I’m going to rectify it. I’m leaving for Delhi. On returning, I shall address you again but from a Congress platform.”

Asked why he was quitting, he said: “Unlike the Congress, the BJP has not been able to accommodate all sections of society. So, leaving my mother party was my fault. All my aides will also be returning to the Congress with me.”

Verka holds sway in the Scheduled Caste community in Amritsar.

He joined the BJP along with other Punjab Congress leaders in Delhi in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah on June 5 last year. He represented Amritsar West constituency (SC) from 2012-22. He was elected MLA from the erstwhile Verka constituency in 2002.

Verka chaired state corporations besides serving as Punjab minister of social justice, medical education and research, and new and sustainable resource of energy during the previous Congress government.

